See All Nurse Practitioners in Clifton Park, NY
Dorothy Lacombe, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Dorothy Lacombe, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dorothy Lacombe, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clifton Park, NY. 

Dorothy Lacombe works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Clifton Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology
    954 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 337-8993
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dorothy Lacombe?

    Jun 11, 2022
    Dorothy is an amazing Rheumatologist! I can not express how much I appreciate everything Dorothy has done for me. She is kind, caring, knowledgeable and determined to find answers and treatments to best help my conditions. She never gives up and is always available whenever I need her. I don't know how I would manage without her.
    Kathleen Consolo — Jun 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dorothy Lacombe, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Dorothy Lacombe, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dorothy Lacombe to family and friends

    Dorothy Lacombe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dorothy Lacombe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dorothy Lacombe, NP.

    About Dorothy Lacombe, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780008078
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dorothy Lacombe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dorothy Lacombe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dorothy Lacombe works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Clifton Park, NY. View the full address on Dorothy Lacombe’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dorothy Lacombe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorothy Lacombe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorothy Lacombe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorothy Lacombe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dorothy Lacombe, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.