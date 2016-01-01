Dr. Kleinert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorothy Kleinert, DNP
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Kleinert, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.

Locations
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology525 E 68th St # Payson, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dorothy Kleinert, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083696249
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.