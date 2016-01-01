See All Nurse Anesthetists in Wilmington, NC
Dorothy Amaka, CRNA

Nurse Anesthesiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dorothy Amaka, CRNA is a Nurse Anesthetist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dorothy Amaka works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Children's Services
    2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3021
    About Dorothy Amaka, CRNA

    Specialties
    • Nurse Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1588902282
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

