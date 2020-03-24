Dr. Colavita has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorothea Colavita, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dorothea Colavita, PHD is a Counselor in Morrisville, PA.
Dr. Colavita works at
Locations
Mayflower Hearing Care706 Floral Vale Blvd, Morrisville, PA 19067 Directions (215) 208-9917
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Patient, commensense, empathetic, warm i am so glad i found her. Plus a ont of local Bucks County resources
About Dr. Dorothea Colavita, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1275587321
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colavita accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colavita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Colavita. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colavita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colavita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colavita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.