Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Dorisse M Nguimfack, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN. 

Dorisse M Nguimfack works at Oak Street Health LaSalle Park in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health LaSalle Park
    4401 W Western Ave Ste C, South Bend, IN 46619
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    About Dorisse M Nguimfack, NP

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    Female
    1922422963
    Dorisse M Nguimfack, NP is accepting new patients.

    Dorisse M Nguimfack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dorisse M Nguimfack works at Oak Street Health LaSalle Park in South Bend, IN.

    Dorisse M Nguimfack has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dorisse M Nguimfack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorisse M Nguimfack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorisse M Nguimfack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

