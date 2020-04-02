See All Nurse Practitioners in Easton, MD
Doris Tate, CRNP

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Doris Tate, CRNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Nurse Practitioner in Easton, MD. 

Doris Tate works at Anne Arundel Medical Center Easton Pavilion in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Medical Group River Family Physicians
    28438 Marlboro Ave, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 822-2440
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2020
    Trying to figure out how to get in touch with her to make a appointment.
    Charles Rohner — Apr 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Doris Tate, CRNP

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275975542
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Doris Tate, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Doris Tate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Doris Tate has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Doris Tate accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Doris Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Doris Tate works at Anne Arundel Medical Center Easton Pavilion in Easton, MD. View the full address on Doris Tate’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Doris Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Doris Tate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Doris Tate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Doris Tate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

