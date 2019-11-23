Doris Mills has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Doris Mills, PA
Overview
Doris Mills, PA is a Physician Assistant in Wichita, KS.
Doris Mills works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on West St. Teresa - Family Medicine14700 W Saint Teresa St Ste 300, Wichita, KS 67235 Directions (316) 274-0142
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Doris Mills?
When I go in to see Doris, I feel like I am going to see a friend. She remembers who I am and who my family is. She is overall a wonderful woman.
About Doris Mills, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1891704904
Frequently Asked Questions
Doris Mills accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Doris Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Doris Mills works at
12 patients have reviewed Doris Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Doris Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Doris Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Doris Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.