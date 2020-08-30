Dorinda Mosbrucker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dorinda Mosbrucker
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dorinda Mosbrucker is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dorinda Mosbrucker works at
Locations
Summit Pain Management2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 748-3650
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Listens and very good at her job very caring and friendly
About Dorinda Mosbrucker
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497136865
Frequently Asked Questions
Dorinda Mosbrucker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dorinda Mosbrucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dorinda Mosbrucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dorinda Mosbrucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dorinda Mosbrucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dorinda Mosbrucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.