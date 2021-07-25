Dorina Stern has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dorina Stern, MFT
Overview
Dorina Stern, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Locations
- 1 26431 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 160, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 285-6074
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dorina Stern, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Russian
- 1023326428
Frequently Asked Questions
