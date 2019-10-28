Dori Danbury has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dori Danbury, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dori Danbury, PA is a Physician Assistant in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dori Danbury works at
Locations
-
1
Regents of the Univ. of Michigan2098 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 998-6485
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thourgh and explains things well. Also diagnose quick and send to other specialists as needed.
About Dori Danbury, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1225015522
Frequently Asked Questions
Dori Danbury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dori Danbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dori Danbury works at
3 patients have reviewed Dori Danbury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dori Danbury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dori Danbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dori Danbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.