Dr. Doreen Lewis-Overton, DC
Dr. Doreen Lewis-Overton, DC is a Chiropractor in San Antonio, TX.
San Pedro North Chiropractic Center1006 Central Pkwy S, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 490-9169Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to Dr. Lewis for about 20 years off and on since I was in highschool. She has always helped me feel amazing through her nutrition consultations and chiropractic work. I recommend her to everyone I know that has any sort of health issue. She covers all tests and listens to you to get down to the root of the problem so that you can be healed permanently.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1528004025
- Usar Baylor Lab Tech Program
Dr. Lewis-Overton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis-Overton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis-Overton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis-Overton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis-Overton.
