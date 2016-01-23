Doreen Cassarino, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Doreen Cassarino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Doreen Cassarino, ARNP
Overview
Doreen Cassarino, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Naples, FL.
Locations
Anchor Health Centers4685 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 263-6062
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is informative, thorough, and explains test results well. I appreciate that she found an issue and recommended a specialist (who I also liked) to further test what she found. I found my physical more detailed than any I ever had up north. I started bringing my 85 year old father-in-law there to see her as well (he is a new seasonal visitor), she treats him with respect, and takes the time to make sure he understands what she is telling him.
About Doreen Cassarino, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245266493
Frequently Asked Questions
Doreen Cassarino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Doreen Cassarino accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Doreen Cassarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Doreen Cassarino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Doreen Cassarino.
