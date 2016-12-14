Dr. Doray Gurkaynak, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurkaynak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doray Gurkaynak, OD
Overview
Dr. Doray Gurkaynak, OD is an Optometrist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Gurkaynak works at
Locations
-
1
Stat Imaging At Aramingo3400 ARAMINGO AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 425-4340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gurkaynak?
great doctor
About Dr. Doray Gurkaynak, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1073640868
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurkaynak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurkaynak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurkaynak works at
Dr. Gurkaynak speaks Spanish.
Dr. Gurkaynak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurkaynak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurkaynak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurkaynak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.