See All Physicians Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Donzella Figaro-Sheffey, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Donzella Figaro-Sheffey, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (92)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Donzella Figaro-Sheffey, PA is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. 

Donzella Figaro-Sheffey works at Arizona Wellness Center Women in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Wellness Center for Women -A Branch of Arizona OBGYN Affiliates
    3815 E Bell Rd Ste 4500, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 992-3162
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Donzella Figaro-Sheffey?

    Oct 18, 2022
    Donna never rushes an appointment-I always know that she will take very good care of me. She is compassionate, fun to talk to & just a great person.
    Judy — Oct 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Donzella Figaro-Sheffey, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Donzella Figaro-Sheffey, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Donzella Figaro-Sheffey to family and friends

    Donzella Figaro-Sheffey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Donzella Figaro-Sheffey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Donzella Figaro-Sheffey, PA.

    About Donzella Figaro-Sheffey, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659439800
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donzella Figaro-Sheffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donzella Figaro-Sheffey works at Arizona Wellness Center Women in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Donzella Figaro-Sheffey’s profile.

    92 patients have reviewed Donzella Figaro-Sheffey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donzella Figaro-Sheffey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donzella Figaro-Sheffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donzella Figaro-Sheffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Donzella Figaro-Sheffey, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.