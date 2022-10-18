Donzella Figaro-Sheffey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Donzella Figaro-Sheffey, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Donzella Figaro-Sheffey, PA is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Donzella Figaro-Sheffey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arizona Wellness Center for Women -A Branch of Arizona OBGYN Affiliates3815 E Bell Rd Ste 4500, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 992-3162
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donzella Figaro-Sheffey?
Donna never rushes an appointment-I always know that she will take very good care of me. She is compassionate, fun to talk to & just a great person.
About Donzella Figaro-Sheffey, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1659439800
Frequently Asked Questions
Donzella Figaro-Sheffey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donzella Figaro-Sheffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donzella Figaro-Sheffey works at
92 patients have reviewed Donzella Figaro-Sheffey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donzella Figaro-Sheffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donzella Figaro-Sheffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donzella Figaro-Sheffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.