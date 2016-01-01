See All Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Donte Bernard, PHD

Psychiatry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Donte Bernard, PHD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Bernard works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry
    67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Dr. Donte Bernard, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1265009302
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

