Donnita Tate has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Donnita Tate, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Donnita Tate, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Donnita Tate works at
Locations
-
1
Carepoint East Cardiology543 Taylor Ave Ste 3002, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 688-6470
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donnita Tate?
GREAT NP! Been with her for about 5 years now. Always willing to listen and give educated advice.
About Donnita Tate, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427299130
Frequently Asked Questions
Donnita Tate accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donnita Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donnita Tate works at
4 patients have reviewed Donnita Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donnita Tate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donnita Tate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donnita Tate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.