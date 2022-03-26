Donnie Conner, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donnie Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donnie Conner, LPC
Overview
Donnie Conner, LPC is a Counselor in Richmond, VA.
Donnie Conner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midtown Clinical Associates5700 W Grace St Ste 104, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 359-2424
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donnie Conner?
Donnie has been my therapist for years now, and I've made countless referrals to him and the other therapists that he works with over the years. He's just that excellent. You can bring him anything, anything at all, and he will help you sort through it. He can give practical help, talk through more existential questions, or just listen to an hour long rant when I need to vent. I know myself better, am so much kinder to myself, and am enjoying life again because of the work with Donnie. I'll never stop going to see Donnie unless I leave the area.
About Donnie Conner, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1194871350
Frequently Asked Questions
Donnie Conner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Donnie Conner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donnie Conner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donnie Conner works at
12 patients have reviewed Donnie Conner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donnie Conner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donnie Conner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donnie Conner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.