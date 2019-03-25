Donnell Hammons, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donnell Hammons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donnell Hammons, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Donnell Hammons, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Norman, OK.
Donnell Hammons works at
Locations
Internal Medicine at Doctor's Park - 2400 & 2600500 E Robinson St Ste 2300, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 515-0380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Donnell Hammons is Great. She took the time and listen to me and my issues. She was the only one that got me back on the right track. If you are lucky enough to see her. you are in good hands. Tammy S Purcell, OK
About Donnell Hammons, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548221005
Frequently Asked Questions
Donnell Hammons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Donnell Hammons accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donnell Hammons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donnell Hammons works at
17 patients have reviewed Donnell Hammons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donnell Hammons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donnell Hammons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donnell Hammons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.