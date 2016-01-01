See All Family Doctors in Kernersville, NC
Donnay Elkins, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Donnay Elkins, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kernersville, NC. 

Donnay Elkins works at Novant Health Union Cross Family Medicine in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Union Cross Family Medicine
    1471 Jag Branch Blvd Unit 103, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7965
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Donnay Elkins, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1447590856
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donnay Elkins, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donnay Elkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Donnay Elkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Donnay Elkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donnay Elkins works at Novant Health Union Cross Family Medicine in Kernersville, NC. View the full address on Donnay Elkins’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Donnay Elkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donnay Elkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donnay Elkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donnay Elkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

