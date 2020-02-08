Donnau Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Donnau Cooper, MFT
Offers telehealth
Donnau Cooper, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Anaheim, CA.
Donnau Cooper works at
Acute & Diversified Psych.415 N State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (714) 758-1175
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
She is a good listener and is easy to talk to. We are getting to the root of my issue and ways to deal with it. So happy with her.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1922140227
Donnau Cooper accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donnau Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Donnau Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donnau Cooper.
