Donnamarie Martocci, FNP-BC

Internal Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Donnamarie Martocci, FNP-BC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. 

Donnamarie Martocci works at Latham Internal Medicine, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Community Care Physicians
    711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 104, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 783-3110
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Donnamarie has been my primary care physician for a few years now, and I am so grateful to her. She listens, genuinely cares, and really takes into consideration what you are experiencing both physically and emotionally in life. She is directive, but not until she has really listened to your health goals and what you feel works and doesn't for you. It's almost as though we are in a partnership when it comes to my health, and that's exactly the way it should be! She is a gift to me, and to the profession.
    Karen MacWatters — Dec 20, 2022
    About Donnamarie Martocci, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972085819
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donnamarie Martocci, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donnamarie Martocci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Donnamarie Martocci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donnamarie Martocci works at Latham Internal Medicine, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. View the full address on Donnamarie Martocci’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Donnamarie Martocci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donnamarie Martocci.

