Donnamarie Martocci, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Donnamarie Martocci, FNP-BC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY.
Donnamarie Martocci works at
Locations
1
Community Care Physicians711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 104, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 783-3110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Donnamarie has been my primary care physician for a few years now, and I am so grateful to her. She listens, genuinely cares, and really takes into consideration what you are experiencing both physically and emotionally in life. She is directive, but not until she has really listened to your health goals and what you feel works and doesn't for you. It's almost as though we are in a partnership when it comes to my health, and that's exactly the way it should be! She is a gift to me, and to the profession.
About Donnamarie Martocci, FNP-BC
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1972085819
Education & Certifications
- SUNY POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
