Donna Zaitz, MS
Overview
Donna Zaitz, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tustin, CA.
Locations
- 1 17461 Irvine Blvd Ste Z, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 832-1953
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Donna Zaitz for approximately 22 years. She saved my life on several occasions. I had the diagnosis of DID (MPD) and she was able to work with all of my Alters and I became integrated after several years of therapy. I can't say enough about Donna. I would definitely recommend Donna. Debbie W.
About Donna Zaitz, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
