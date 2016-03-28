Donna Wylie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Wylie, MFT
Overview
Donna Wylie, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Temecula, CA.
Locations
Marilou C. Rosas Behavioral Health Inc.32605 Temecula Pkwy Ste 219, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 506-9112
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She's excellent. Long story, but I was a broken Man- I do not like admitting it. All due to work harassment- I was severely hurt due to other employees negligence. She is Very caring, understanding, knowledge, great to talk with and has good sense of humor.l. I sought help due to stress/depression/anxiety. I wanted someone who would monitor me. Sharing an office with Elaine Dresbach is a plus. To start as new patients is a wait. Shes professional, competent and pleasant. Highly Recommend.
About Donna Wylie, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1104834357
Donna Wylie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Wylie speaks Spanish.
