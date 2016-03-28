See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Temecula, CA
Donna Wylie, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Donna Wylie, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Temecula, CA. 

Donna Wylie works at MCR Behavioral Health Services in Temecula, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marilou C. Rosas Behavioral Health Inc.
    32605 Temecula Pkwy Ste 219, Temecula, CA 92592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 506-9112
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Mar 28, 2016
    She's excellent. Long story, but I was a broken Man- I do not like admitting it. All due to work harassment- I was severely hurt due to other employees negligence. She is Very caring, understanding, knowledge, great to talk with and has good sense of humor.l. I sought help due to stress/depression/anxiety. I wanted someone who would monitor me. Sharing an office with Elaine Dresbach is a plus. To start as new patients is a wait. Shes professional, competent and pleasant. Highly Recommend.
    JM in Wildomar, CA — Mar 28, 2016
    About Donna Wylie, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104834357
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Wylie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Donna Wylie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Donna Wylie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donna Wylie works at MCR Behavioral Health Services in Temecula, CA. View the full address on Donna Wylie’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Donna Wylie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Wylie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Wylie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Wylie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

