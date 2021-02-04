Donna Wilburn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Wilburn, LMFT
Donna Wilburn, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Human Dimensions Unlimited Inc.9402 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Directions (702) 234-9325
- Cigna
while I am not involved with Donna directly, my spouse is, I can not believe all the lies she is accused of on these reviews. everyone has to be a “Karen” and likely not own up. Donna has been fair with my spouse and their ex partner. while our child is very young still, learning to talk, Donna was nothing but kind towards everyone and takes the time to listen to concerns and handle them accordingly. she is NOT biased siding with just men, she does not chase a penny and she has been very thorough. thanks for the continued help for our family and situation Donna!
About Donna Wilburn, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1699922047
Donna Wilburn accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Wilburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Donna Wilburn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Wilburn.
