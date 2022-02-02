See All Nurse Practitioners in East Setauket, NY
Donna Trees-Barker, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Donna Trees-Barker, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in East Setauket, NY. 

Donna Trees-Barker works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Brook Medicine
    181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-5858
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Donna Trees-Barker, ANP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710131412
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Donna Trees-Barker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Donna Trees-Barker works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY. View the full address on Donna Trees-Barker’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Donna Trees-Barker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Trees-Barker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Trees-Barker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Trees-Barker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

