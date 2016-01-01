Donna Scherz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Scherz, PSY
Donna Scherz, PSY is a Psychologist in Mount Laurel, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 108 FAIRWAY TER, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 787-7150
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Donna Scherz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Scherz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donna Scherz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Scherz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Scherz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Scherz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.