Donna Ratti, MED

Counseling
3
Call for new patient details
Overview

Donna Ratti, MED is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Donna Ratti works at Center for Psychatric and Chemical Dependency Services in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Psychatric and Chemical Dependency Services
    3501 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 246-5099
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 08, 2016
    Donna Ratti is truly a wonderful therapist. She's definitely one of a kind, someone who actually cares about her clients, and does her job thoroughly with the patients best interest in mind. She's also down to earth, non judgemental, resourceful, compassionate, knowledgeable, and flexible with scheduling. I recommended her to all people seeking help for a wide variety of issues.
    Crystal in Pittsburgh, PA — Mar 08, 2016
    About Donna Ratti, MED

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649310756
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Ratti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Donna Ratti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donna Ratti works at Center for Psychatric and Chemical Dependency Services in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Donna Ratti’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Donna Ratti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Ratti.

    Primary Care
