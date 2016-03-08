Donna Ratti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Ratti, MED
Donna Ratti, MED is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA.
Donna Ratti works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Psychatric and Chemical Dependency Services3501 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 246-5099
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Donna Ratti is truly a wonderful therapist. She's definitely one of a kind, someone who actually cares about her clients, and does her job thoroughly with the patients best interest in mind. She's also down to earth, non judgemental, resourceful, compassionate, knowledgeable, and flexible with scheduling. I recommended her to all people seeking help for a wide variety of issues.
About Donna Ratti, MED
- Counseling
- English
- 1649310756
Donna Ratti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Ratti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Donna Ratti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Ratti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Ratti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Ratti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.