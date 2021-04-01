Donna Pearson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donna Pearson, PA
Overview
Donna Pearson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN.
Donna Pearson works at
Locations
-
1
Spine Surgery Associates1736 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 756-6623Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Gunbarrel Office7480 Ziegler Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 624-2696
-
3
Parkridge Medical Center - Diagnostic Center (Plaza 4)2205 McCallie Ave Ste 302, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 624-2696
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donna Pearson?
I’ve known Donna for about three years and enjoyed her expertise concerning my knees and back. She’s a top analyst on conditions viewed on MRIs, and all scans. I trust her and that’s really important to me. Great personality that puts you at ease and she shoots straight in explaining what you need to do to get better(98% anyway). Montana’s loss is a positive for the Georgia-Tennessee area.
About Donna Pearson, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1851332274
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Pearson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Pearson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donna Pearson works at
123 patients have reviewed Donna Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.