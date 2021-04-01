See All Physicians Assistants in Chattanooga, TN
Donna Pearson, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (123)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Donna Pearson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN. 

Donna Pearson works at Spine Surgery Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Surgery Associates
    1736 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-6623
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Gunbarrel Office
    7480 Ziegler Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696
  3. 3
    Parkridge Medical Center - Diagnostic Center (Plaza 4)
    2205 McCallie Ave Ste 302, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Donna Pearson, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851332274
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Pearson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Donna Pearson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Donna Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donna Pearson works at Spine Surgery Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Donna Pearson’s profile.

    123 patients have reviewed Donna Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Pearson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

