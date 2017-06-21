See All Nurse Midwives in Puyallup, WA
Donna Payne-Snyder, CNM

Midwifery
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Donna Payne-Snyder, CNM is a Midwife in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Donna Payne-Snyder works at Champaign Dental Group in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Puyallup
    2930 S Meridian Ste 160, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

2.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
About Donna Payne-Snyder, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1114932894
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Georgetown University
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Clare Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.