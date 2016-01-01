Donna Nazarchyk, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Nazarchyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donna Nazarchyk, LPC
Overview
Donna Nazarchyk, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Palm Bay, FL.
Donna Nazarchyk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy1060 Emerson Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donna Nazarchyk?
About Donna Nazarchyk, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1790021640
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Nazarchyk accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Nazarchyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donna Nazarchyk works at
Donna Nazarchyk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Nazarchyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Nazarchyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Nazarchyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.