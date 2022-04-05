Donna Mills, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donna Mills, LCPC
Overview
Donna Mills, LCPC is a Psychotherapist in Geneva, IL.
Donna Mills works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy25 N River Ln, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donna Mills?
Donna is a caring, patient, & a good listener. Makes one feel very comfortable when opening ones soul. I truly appreciate her
About Donna Mills, LCPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1881154557
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Mills accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donna Mills works at
2 patients have reviewed Donna Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.