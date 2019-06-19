Donna Mariano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Mariano, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Donna Mariano, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Wallingford, CT.
Donna Mariano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group701 N Colony Rd Ste 101, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 284-3144
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donna Mariano?
I have never known any medical professional as thorough as Donna Mariano . I always leave my appointment, confident, that nothing was missed . She is the BEST .
About Donna Mariano, APRN
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194749283
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Mariano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Mariano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donna Mariano works at
14 patients have reviewed Donna Mariano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Mariano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Mariano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Mariano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.