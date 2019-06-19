See All Nurse Practitioners in Wallingford, CT
Donna Mariano, APRN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Donna Mariano, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Wallingford, CT. 

Donna Mariano works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Wallingford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    701 N Colony Rd Ste 101, Wallingford, CT 06492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 284-3144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 19, 2019
    I have never known any medical professional as thorough as Donna Mariano . I always leave my appointment, confident, that nothing was missed . She is the BEST .
    Cromwell, CT — Jun 19, 2019
    Photo: Donna Mariano, APRN
    About Donna Mariano, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194749283
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Mariano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Donna Mariano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donna Mariano works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Wallingford, CT. View the full address on Donna Mariano’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Donna Mariano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Mariano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Mariano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Mariano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

