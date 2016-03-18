Dr. Donna Maier, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Maier, PHD
Overview
Dr. Donna Maier, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bellbrook, OH.
Dr. Maier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bellbrook Psychiatric Svs4301 W Franklin St Ste B, Bellbrook, OH 45305 Directions (937) 848-9858Tuesday9:00am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maier?
Think I'm about ready for another visit, Dr. ... lol
About Dr. Donna Maier, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003826074
Education & Certifications
- Vamc, Lexington Ky
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maier accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maier works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Maier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.