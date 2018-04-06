Dr. Donna Maddox, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Maddox, DC
Overview
Dr. Donna Maddox, DC is a Chiropractor in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Locations
American Spinal Center Inc8001 N Dale Mabry Hwy Bldg 301, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 933-1511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maddox is an exceptional chiropractor. She has been providing care and healing to my entire family for 20+ years. Wouldn't refer anybody to anyone else except Dr. Maddox.
About Dr. Donna Maddox, DC
- Chiropractic
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
Dr. Maddox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maddox accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maddox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maddox speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddox.
