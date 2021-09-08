See All Nurse Midwives in Winston Salem, NC
Donna Lo, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Donna Lo, CNM

Midwifery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Donna Lo, CNM is a Midwife in Winston Salem, NC. 

Donna Lo works at Novant Health Triad OB/GYN in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Triad OB GYN
    2909 Maplewood Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7221
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Donna Lo?

    Sep 08, 2021
    Donna Lo provided excellent prenatal care during my pregnancy.
    — Sep 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Donna Lo, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Donna Lo, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Donna Lo to family and friends

    Donna Lo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Donna Lo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Donna Lo, CNM.

    About Donna Lo, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1487892287
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Lo, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Donna Lo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Donna Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donna Lo works at Novant Health Triad OB/GYN in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Donna Lo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Donna Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Lo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.