Donna Koga, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Koga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donna Koga, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Donna Koga, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA.
Donna Koga works at
Locations
-
1
Donna Koga22730 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 209, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 989-8082
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donna Koga?
Donna is truly a great therapist. She listens thoroughly, and she asks questions that really makes you think - enabling you to understand yourself as a person or the situations that's happened. I have learned a lot of helpful techniques that will help me for life and I am thankful for her sessions.
About Donna Koga, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1891966651
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Koga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Koga accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Koga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donna Koga works at
8 patients have reviewed Donna Koga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Koga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Koga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Koga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.