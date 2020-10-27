See All Counselors in North Charleston, SC
Donna Kingsbury, LPC

Counseling
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Donna Kingsbury, LPC is a Counselor in North Charleston, SC. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    7455 Cross County Rd Ste 6, North Charleston, SC 29418 (843) 817-2574
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2020
    All of my experiences with her have been excellent! She is kind, compassionate. and full of wisdom. She has always provided me with the emotional tools I need to move forward in my life. I have been seeing her for several years and have recommended her to many other people. You will not find a better counselor.... and I am so blessed to have found her!
    Oct 27, 2020
    Photo: Donna Kingsbury, LPC
    About Donna Kingsbury, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477751170
    Frequently Asked Questions

