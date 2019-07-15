See All Clinical Psychologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Donna Prebble, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Dr. Donna Prebble, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA. 

    4605 Barranca Pkwy Ste 101F, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 857-0984
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Jul 15, 2019
    Dr. Huson is such an incredible psychologist. She is so smart and knowledgable in her field and is able to explain the science behind things that are going on in your life to you if you so please. She is soooo nice and caring and you can tell she really does care about you as a person. She isn't one of those therapists that take notes the whole time you talk to them, she treats you like a person and not like some test subject. Incredibly enough, even though she doesn't take notes, she remembers everything the next time you see her and that just really makes you feel listened to and valued. I love Dr. Huson and would HIGHLY recommend her to anyone who is in search of a fantastic therapist!
    Jordan — Jul 15, 2019
    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1992918734
    Dr. Prebble has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prebble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Prebble. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prebble.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prebble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prebble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

