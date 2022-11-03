See All Family Doctors in Port Orchard, WA
Donna Horton, ARNP

Family Medicine
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Donna Horton, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. 

Donna Horton works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Port Orchard, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Port Orchard
    450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Donna Horton, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1033645049
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Donna Horton, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Donna Horton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Donna Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Donna Horton works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Port Orchard, WA. View the full address on Donna Horton’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Donna Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Horton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

