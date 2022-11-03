Donna Horton, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Donna Horton, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Donna Horton, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orchard, WA.
Locations
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Port Orchard450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
I'm giving 4 stars instead of 5 because my first visit was bad enough that I put off going back for a different issue for several months. But if this had been my first time meeting her I would have given 5 stars. Thankfully on my most recent visit I found Dr Horton to be compassionate, helpful, thorough, and communicated well. I was also seen very quickly even though my appointment was the end of the day. On my first visit over a year ago I was in a very fragile mental state and she was far from compassionate and instead was condescending and dismissive. Maybe I just caught her on a bad day. I hope to continue having a good experience going forward.
About Donna Horton, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1033645049
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
