Donna Grand, CNM

Obstetrics
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Donna Grand, CNM is an Obstetrics Specialist in Huntington, NY. 

Donna Grand works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Huntington, NY with other offices in Huntington Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Huntington Hospital
    270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 (631) 351-2415
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group
    180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-200, Huntington Station, NY 11746 (631) 425-2218

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Breastfeeding Counseling
Childbirth
Birth Control
Breastfeeding Counseling
Childbirth

Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 17, 2020
    very kind and gentle
    — Oct 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Donna Grand, CNM
    About Donna Grand, CNM

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861557274
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

