Donna Gosnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Gosnell, MFT
Overview
Donna Gosnell, MFT is a Counselor in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6767 W Tropicana Ave Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 253-6626
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Donna is a warm, caring, and highly skilled mental health professional. She took the time to listen to us so that she could understand what we were dealing with before attempting to make any suggestions. She is a good listener and her ability to guide us was beyond what we had hoped for. Thanks to Donna my husband and I have a stronger and healthier relationship. Our family is grateful to her and always will be.
About Donna Gosnell, MFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1073660726
