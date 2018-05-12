See All Counselors in Las Vegas, NV
Donna Gosnell, MFT is a Counselor in Las Vegas, NV. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6767 W Tropicana Ave Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 253-6626
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 15 ratings

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 12, 2018
    Donna is a warm, caring, and highly skilled mental health professional. She took the time to listen to us so that she could understand what we were dealing with before attempting to make any suggestions. She is a good listener and her ability to guide us was beyond what we had hoped for. Thanks to Donna my husband and I have a stronger and healthier relationship. Our family is grateful to her and always will be.
    Claudine in Las Vegas — May 12, 2018
    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073660726
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Gosnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Donna Gosnell accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Donna Gosnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Donna Gosnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Gosnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Gosnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Gosnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

