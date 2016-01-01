See All Counselors in Rock Hill, SC
Donna Faile, LPC

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Donna Faile, LPC is a Counselor in Rock Hill, SC. 

Donna Faile works at Gesundheit Carolina, LLC in Rock Hill, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fountain Park Place office
    331 E Main St Ste 200, Rock Hill, SC 29730
    Friday
    11:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Donna Faile, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942251947
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • WINTHROP UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Faile, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Faile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Donna Faile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donna Faile works at Gesundheit Carolina, LLC in Rock Hill, SC. View the full address on Donna Faile’s profile.

    Donna Faile has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Faile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Faile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Faile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

