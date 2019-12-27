See All Audiology Technology in Riverside, CA
Audiology
1.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Donna Eskwitt, PHD is an Audiology in Riverside, CA. 

Dr. Eskwitt works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.
    6405 Day St, Riverside, CA 92507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 697-5585
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 27, 2019
    I have gotten older and due to working around heavy equipment and airplanes my hearing has definitely deteriorated. I went in to the Riverside Medical Clinic audiology and Dr. Eskwitt was the doctor recommended. Unlike some of the other reviewers here she was in my network (recommended by my network in fact) so I don't have any of those concerns. Dr. Eskwitt is old-school for sure. She is very businesslike, but explained my situation well and the tests she was performing. She also recommended what I could do to salvage my hearing (though no cure exists yet unfortunately). I expect professionalism in a doctor and she was very professional. All in all, if you confirm that RMC is in your network (and it is in most) and want an efficient audiologist, you could certainly do worse. Time to make an appointment is long, but that appears to be the case with just about all doctors nowadays.
    Ben Lomax — Dec 27, 2019
    About Dr. Donna Eskwitt, PHD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205975513
