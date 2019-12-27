Dr. Donna Eskwitt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskwitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Eskwitt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Donna Eskwitt, PHD is an Audiology in Riverside, CA.
Dr. Eskwitt works at
Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.6405 Day St, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 697-5585Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have gotten older and due to working around heavy equipment and airplanes my hearing has definitely deteriorated. I went in to the Riverside Medical Clinic audiology and Dr. Eskwitt was the doctor recommended. Unlike some of the other reviewers here she was in my network (recommended by my network in fact) so I don't have any of those concerns. Dr. Eskwitt is old-school for sure. She is very businesslike, but explained my situation well and the tests she was performing. She also recommended what I could do to salvage my hearing (though no cure exists yet unfortunately). I expect professionalism in a doctor and she was very professional. All in all, if you confirm that RMC is in your network (and it is in most) and want an efficient audiologist, you could certainly do worse. Time to make an appointment is long, but that appears to be the case with just about all doctors nowadays.
About Dr. Donna Eskwitt, PHD
- Audiology
- English
- 1205975513
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eskwitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eskwitt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eskwitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eskwitt works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskwitt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskwitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eskwitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eskwitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.