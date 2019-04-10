Donna Daloia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Daloia, LMFT
Overview
Donna Daloia, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Providence, RI.
Donna Daloia works at
Locations
College Hill Psychotherapy LLC203 Governor St, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 751-5575
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Donna is wonderful; she challenges you, she listens, she makes suggestions, she helps you see things in a different way. You must be ready to dig deep, address difficult issues and do the work. Yes, she shoots from the hip, if you need coddling do not go to her. If you need a challenge and learn ways to change and be a better version of yourself go to her. She helped me immeasurably which helped my family.
About Donna Daloia, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
