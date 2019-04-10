See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Providence, RI
Donna Daloia, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Donna Daloia, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Donna Daloia, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Providence, RI. 

Donna Daloia works at Susan L Dimase MD in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    College Hill Psychotherapy LLC
    203 Governor St, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 751-5575
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Donna Daloia?

    Apr 10, 2019
    Donna is wonderful; she challenges you, she listens, she makes suggestions, she helps you see things in a different way. You must be ready to dig deep, address difficult issues and do the work. Yes, she shoots from the hip, if you need coddling do not go to her. If you need a challenge and learn ways to change and be a better version of yourself go to her. She helped me immeasurably which helped my family.
    — Apr 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Donna Daloia, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Donna Daloia, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Donna Daloia to family and friends

    Donna Daloia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Donna Daloia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Donna Daloia, LMFT.

    About Donna Daloia, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356434419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Daloia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Donna Daloia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donna Daloia works at Susan L Dimase MD in Providence, RI. View the full address on Donna Daloia’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Donna Daloia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Daloia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Daloia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Daloia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Donna Daloia, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.