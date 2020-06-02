See All Nurse Practitioners in Newport News, VA
Donna Clark

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Donna Clark is a Nurse Practitioner in Newport News, VA. 

Donna Clark works at Dr Donna Clark, DNP in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dominion Patient Care Services
    12388 Warwick Blvd Ste 302, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 679-6058
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 02, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr. Clark. I had the opportunity to work with her at the VAMC Hampton for over 7 years. She listens closely and respectfully. I feel very comfortable sharing concerns and thoughts with her. She always recommends courses of action and treatments that resolve issues. She also shares relevant information and advice and taking the time to discuss all you health concerns. Dr. Clark is knowledgeable, kind, straightforward, and clear. I cannot recommend her enough!
    Buck17 — Jun 02, 2020
    Photo: Donna Clark
    About Donna Clark

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215353743
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

