Dr. Beck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Beck, PHD
Dr. Donna Beck, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Encinitas, CA.
Healthsouth Rehab of Encinitas477 N El Camino Real Ste C206, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 942-5256
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Donna Beck, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1780015362
Dr. Beck accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.