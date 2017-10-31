Donna Allen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Donna Allen, LMFT
Overview
Donna Allen, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Leominster, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 665 N Main St, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 302-8661
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donna Allen?
Donna is amazing. She is warm, compassionate, has deep wisdom and creates an environment safe and free of judgement. She walked a very hard path with us. Very healing.
About Donna Allen, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1750360038
Frequently Asked Questions
Donna Allen accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Donna Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Donna Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.