Donna Agave, APRN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Donna Agave, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Peabody, MA. 

Donna Agave works at Donna Agave, PMHNP-BC in Peabody, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Donna Agave, PMHNP-BC
    100 Brooksby Village Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 (978) 536-7850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  MelroseWakefield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Counseling Services
Dementia
Depressive Disorders
Drug Abuse
Eating Disorders
Family Counseling
Family Psychotherapy
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Genetic Testing
Individual Therapy
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Outpatient Psychiatry
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Postpartum Depression
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychiatric Services
Psychoeducation
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychotherapy Services
Schizophrenia
Social Phobia
Stress Management
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Donna Agave, APRN

    Specialties
    Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1669656187
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Agave, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Donna Agave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Donna Agave accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Donna Agave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donna Agave works at Donna Agave, PMHNP-BC in Peabody, MA. View the full address on Donna Agave’s profile.

    Donna Agave has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Agave.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Agave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Agave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

