Donita Jones, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Donita Jones, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Donita Jones works at
Locations
1
Success TMS - Jacksonville6622 Southpoint Dr S Ste 180, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (561) 375-5670
2
Success TMS - Orange Park350 Corporate Way Ste 100, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (561) 794-4291
3
Carlos Torrellas MD4190 Belfort Rd Ste 140, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 467-0657
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Donita Jones?
she is an excellent Dr. I will recommend her 100%.
About Donita Jones, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326577545
Frequently Asked Questions
Donita Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Donita Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Donita Jones works at
3 patients have reviewed Donita Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donita Jones.
