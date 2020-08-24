See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Jacksonville, NC
Donald Wolfe, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Donald Wolfe, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Donald Wolfe, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Jacksonville, NC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Jessica Morman, LMFT
Jessica Morman, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    2444 Commerce Rd Ste 131, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 347-4887
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Donald Wolfe?

    Aug 24, 2020
    The best practitioner of his science that I have had the honor to meet, he is a Great Listener and in my opinion he seems to actually care about his patients, unlike some other docs I've been to, good person.
    Joseph — Aug 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Donald Wolfe, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Donald Wolfe, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Donald Wolfe to family and friends

    Donald Wolfe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Donald Wolfe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Donald Wolfe, LMFT.

    About Donald Wolfe, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114999554
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donald Wolfe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Donald Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Donald Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Donald Wolfe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donald Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donald Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Donald Wolfe, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.